My intention in this column is not to kick the immigration “beehive.”
Regrettably, there are so many beehives in the gladiatorial arena of political debate that it’s hard not to kick at least one of them every time you open your mouth. So, if you are offended by this column, that is your choice and not my purpose.
In his Sept. 6 column titled “Fundraising letter colors reaction” Dave McNeely criticizes a fundraising appeal by Governor Greg Abbot. I don’t know if the column title was a lame attempt at an insensitive pun or just a poor choice of words. Regardless, I believe the column points out an example of journalistic license we are seeing taken more often in media reporting on political issues. Imaginary cause and effect.
Mr. McNeely points out that Governor Abbot had sent out a campaign fundraising letter on Aug. 2 that warned that illegal immigration could imperil Texas and the nation by helping Democrats gain control. The governor closed his letter with another warning: “Unless you and I want liberals to succeed in their plan to transform Texas — and our entire country — through illegal immigration, this is a message we MUST send.”
Mr. McNeely states that Governor Abbot’s problem is that a domestic terrorist targeted and attacked Hispanics at an El Paso Walmart the following day on Aug. 3, killing 22 and wounding several more.
To begin with, I find nothing in the governor’s letter to be untrue in terms of illegal immigration and its potential influence in the body politic. He didn’t accuse anyone of being an “invader” based on their ethnicity or foreign citizenship. At best McNeely is trying to link the letter and the massacre. At worst, he appears to subtly suggest that our governor may have motivated the El Paso shooter to take action. If so, that is a huge leap in logic that Mr. McNeely chose to make by himself, with or without the facts to support it.
Surely, he understands the difference between legal immigration and “invasion.” Like it or not, the uncontrolled flow of foreign nationals illegally crossing the border of a sovereign nation is not immigration. Regardless of your viewpoint, it is in reality an invasion. Counted in the damage done by these illegal incursions is the undermining of the economic infrastructure of the country being invaded.
A country’s historical prosperity and way of life can eventually be devastated simply through economic attrition in supporting those who enter illegally. It is what it is.
I don’t deny that inflammatory rhetoric can influence hateful or despicable behavior in some people. I can’t explain human nature nor can I predict what the emotionally unstable or criminally insane are capable of doing — with or without external inspiration. But neither can you.
And why is it that some continue to absolve murderers for their actions by claiming that (insert name here) “said something” that triggered their murderous mayhem? Are you telling me that all we need to do is quote beautiful poetry and sing kumbaya all day long and violent crime goes away? I’m willing to give it a shot but I have low expectations.
A question for you. Have you heard all the venomous and spiteful discourse on both sides of the political debate? I certainly have.
Frankly it’s becoming more difficult to avoid as the 24/7 “news” cycle continually assaults our senses. Are you looking for more or less news nowadays? Why is that?
Occasionally I wonder if we are not committing crimes against humanity by just handing some folks a microphone.
The toxic exchange between differing factions is soul-sucking. But when the smoke of incendiary hate speech clears, have you been moved to grab an “assault weapon” and go on a homicidal killing spree inspired by the musings of some half-witted talking-head?
I haven’t either.
Mr. McNeely closes his column with, “Meanwhile, we’ll see if the governor drops the ‘invasion’ tone of his fundraising efforts.”
Nothing like taking a parting cheap shot. Well played sir. Cowardly, but well played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.