The Biden administration is missing an easy way to sidestep the Afghanistan criticism. They should take the lead from Trump and assert that the reason we left Afghanistan is that we won! It was one of the greatest victories in the history of warfare! If they would say that over and over again a significant portion of the population would come to believe it.
Mike Nash,
(0) comments
