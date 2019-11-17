Ever play the game Telephone?
A group of people sits in a circle, one person whispers something in the ear of the person next to him/her/it/whatever and that person passes the comment down the line circulating it through the gathering until it returns to the origin.
It is extraordinarily rare when what was first said is repeated at the end exactly as it was originally stated.
The bigger the circle — the filter — the further from a match you end up with.
This is because the human mind is not an unbiased receptor. Hearing, sight and interpretation are selective.
They are influenced by the subjective, shifting, unreliable paradigm as previously touted by Jack McKinney.
I have to admit bemusement when I see reporting of events and form certain interpretations while people like McKinney come in with opinions of a totally opposite view.
Unlike an ideologue, I revisit my impressions, review and update data, and try very hard to come down with the reality of the way things are, not with how I feel they should be. It’s called rational pragmatism.
I don’t have a problem going out on a limb here, guessing that McKinney hasn’t read the Ukraine transcript.
He’s somewhere down the “Telephone” circle, passing along his interpretation of the party line of disinformation.
There is currently nothing settled about Hillary’s obstruction of justice, malfeasance regarding the Clinton Foundation and disregard for State Department personnel.
But then, as she said,”what does it matter?”
Shifty Adam Schiff and the Party of Poor Losers have been trying to find a Trump scab to pick for three years resulting in —wait for it — nothing.
Conversely, I’m waiting with bated breath for results from the deep dive of the Justice Department’s IG Michael Horowitz and DOJ prosecutor John Durham into the potential abuses by the FBI and the Obama DOJ “Deeeep Staaaate.”
(I have smelled a dead rat before and this is pretty pungent. Also, I just like saying Deeeep Staaaate.)
Until then, I’ll settle for entertainment from an inevitable, rising crescendo of table pounding and yelling from the Left. But I digress.
What we experience is often skewed by preconceptions, desires and expectations.
Sometimes, the failure of reality to align with an anticipated outcome causes a disassociative mental breakdown, fostering an inability to reconcile “what is” with “what we wish it was.”
Therein lies the world of McKinney where he feigns objectivity on one hand and then calls his Republican friends(?) “crayon eaters” on the other.
Perhaps his opinion would be more credible if he could find a way to curb his dismissive sarcasm and derogatory asides. Perhaps.
I get a schizophrenic vibe when he clearly discards his “two wrongs ‘principle’(?),” unable to refrain from bringing up failed Obama and Hillary policies and inaction that led to unnecessary American deaths in Benghazi.
He somehow thinks it was wrong to question the derelict head of our State Department.
Hmmm.
Does the shifting McKinney paradigm overlook another wrong, the spiteful obstruction of the Trump administration, as a justifiable attempt to make the Left’s perceived wrongs right? (I think a blood vessel in my eye just popped.) Hillary got up close and personal with, as McKinney quoted, “you reap what you sow.” Her bitter harvest was the inauguration of Donald J. Trump. As we in the fly-over states say, “that’s karma baby.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.