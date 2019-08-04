Kudos to the team who put together the great anniversary coverage of the Apollo 11 Moon landing. There are four life-changing memories in my life where I recall them in vivid detail as if they happened yesterday. The assassination of President Kennedy, the Moon landing, the Challenger explosion and 9-11.
Bill Byers is a Deacon at my church and was a treat to learn a little about his back story.
My grandchildren come back to NB for another T-Bar M camp week after next and I can’t wait to share this edition of our paper with them.
Excellent job and “thanks” to your team.
Ron Frisk,
New Braunfels
