With all of Comal County’s students now back in school, area parents can turn their attention back to the grades and report cards will follow.
Taxpayers recently had the opportunity to look at some grades themselves — grades from the state’s education agency for both area school districts.
Overall, both districts acquitted themselves well, with Comal ISD earning an A as a district, while New Braunfels ISD earned a B.
The New Braunfels grade is made somewhat more complicated in that they earned the points to get an A, but because they had a subgroup that didn’t score high enough at a campus, their total score was statutorily capped by the state. Thus, the B.
Confused yet?
The state adopted the letter grade system for districts, and for individual campuses, in hopes of streamlining the accountability process and providing parents and taxpayers with a grading system that they were familiar with — the same one they got in school.
And while a simplified system might be good in theory, the mechanisms that run underneath the system are anything but simple. See New Braunfels ISD’s B grade, for just one easier to understand example.
School district officials across the state have never been tremendous fans of the accountability system because it attempts to boil down an immensely complex series of checks into something easily digestible.
The reality is that if you want to understand the health and effectiveness of your school district and individual campuses, you have to be willing to look deeper than the letter grade.
And to make it better — no matter the grade — you have to be involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.