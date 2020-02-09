I have cause to wonder if Jack McKinney’s right brain was in contact with his left brain as he wrote regarding our Vice President, Mike Pence.
It’s either that or question whether or not he proofread what he wrote. I feel like he was trying to denigrate the Veep, but after wandering about, he ended up thanking Mr. Pence for a job well done? So McKinney left me, much like his reasoning, confused. Then again, maybe Jack is experiencing a cathartic transformation? Walk away man, just walk away.
Though Jack’s tone was less than complimentary, he highlighted the attributes of someone who might be one of the most effective Vice Presidents of the 20th century, Mr. Pence. He is clearly a good partner for President Trump. He helped bring along the Midwestern vote and he helped carry the religious right and evangelicals. He’s articulate, involved and a capable surrogate when the need arises. Maybe Hillary should pillory him for out-maneuvering her in the Electoral swing states, the fly-over states she ruefully overlooked? I really appreciate Jack for telling us, the GOP deplorables, about how effective VP Pence is in tipping the balance in our Republic’s favor by breaking deadlocks in selecting Constitutionally motivated judges over politically motivated ones. Happily for us, he’s not yet finished and will undoubtedly build on his substantial record of Senate tie-breaking. Well done, Mr. Pence!
According to McKinney, our Veep is also quite the fund-raiser. I will admit that it is probably not an altruistic pursuit. It’s in Mike Pence’s personal interest, in favor of his continued employment, to support President Trump’s second term, coincidentally positioning himself at the head of the GOP ticket, after Trump’s final term. McKinney presents VP Pence as a team player and the likely, odds on, shoe-in for a third GOP term in a row.
However, his PAC’s $10 million fund-raising pales next to Hillary’s $1 billion haul for her failed campaign, or Beto Bob’s $60 million failed congressional stumble, or especially regarding “Daddy Warbucks” Bloomberg’s pledge of $2 billion of his personal fortune to, win, lose or draw in his bid for the Democrat’s nomination, defeat our current, highly effective president. Incidentally, it’s a good thing the president’s campaign seems to better manage their funds and are able to get more bang for their bucks. Judging from past Democrat performances, maybe money really can’t buy you love?
Then I must question Jack’s understanding of “irony” with VP Pence invoking the words and spirit of JFK.
First you have to understand that Kennedy was a conservative Democrat, with little philosophical kinship to the current crop of Schiff-Storm Troopers. There is no dichotomy in Pence quoting JFK. The same can not be said about Democrats falling back on Reagan to muddy the political landscape. And “cherry-picking?”
Jack, are you truly blinded to actual hypocrisy when so little of what the media or Democrat Congressmen report is ever in anything like context? Adam Schiff blatantly fabricated his version of “THE” Trump/Ukraine phone call and had it recorded in the impeachment transcript. A fabrication is a lie and “satire” has no place in the Congressional record.
I am optimistic that, on McKinney’s current pro-Pence tangent, he’ll embrace the truth that his 99% Congressional tripe and demagoguery includes the Democrat side of the aisle, in spades.
So definitely, thank you Vice President Mike Pence, our good and faithful servant!
