At this moment, when Hays County is pursuing preserving a portion of the former Boy Scout Ranch, El Rancho Cima, on the iconic Devils Backbone, I hope that Comal County officials will see that now is the time to act. It is urgent that we preserve open spaces in the county for a wide variety of reasons: to protect our water resources; to create an in-county preserve for the Golden-cheeked Warbler instead of sending mitigation funds to Bandera County; and to maintain the natural beauty that brings tourists, which supports our economy. We also owe it to our children to protect the landscape too many take for granted.
I understand that Comal County does not have the funds to purchase land outright, but I also know there are options the county could pursue if it decides to be proactive: partnering with a land trust to leverage donations and grants and applying for state and federal grants and low-interest loans for conservation.
I hope the Comal County Commissioners will take the opportunity to partner with Hays County, land trusts, and other local and regional groups to protect our very scenic and special Devils Backbone. And I hope that if readers here agree that this is an ideal opportunity to preserve open space in our fast-growing county, that you will make your voices heard to our elected officials.
Eva M. Silverfine Ott,
Comal County
