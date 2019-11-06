When the newspaper launched its HZ Focus series in March, in which it takes an important topic and breaks it down over a month of Sunday stories, it was clear there wouldn’t be a shortage of topics.
From housing to transportation and from the generational divide to the challenges of post traumatic stress disorder, the newspaper has published several deep dives into issues that will serve as challenges for New Braunfels in the years to come and also provide opportunities.
But as November dawns, and people slip into the spirit of giving that comes hand in hand with Thanksgiving and Christmas and the spirit of renewal that comes with the new year, the Herald-Zeitung decided to take the last two months of the year to look at some of the local nonprofit organizations and charities.
Whether it’s volunteering time with them, donating in-kind services or the valuable monetary contribution, there are lots of ways to help the people who help those who need it most.
There are so many organizations in the New Braunfels area that provide guidance and assistance to people in need that it would be impossible for the newspaper to cover them all. That speaks to the commitment and generosity of the people who live here and their willingness to help.
The series began with a look at the New Braunfels Community Foundation on Sunday (you can read that here: https://bit.ly/2NjZlta) and will continue through Sunday, Dec. 29.
After that, the HZ focus will resume its month-long format for January. If you have suggestions of topics for 2020, e-mail chris.lykins@nbtxhz.com.
If you want to read some of the series from the last year, you can find them online at herald-zeitung.com under the HZ focus section.
But for the rest of the year, enjoy the exploration of this season of giving and step up to help where you can.
