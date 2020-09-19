The League of Women Voters of the Comal Area stands with our community partner the New Braunfels MLK Association, Inc and other community officials and organizations in denouncing recent displays and acts of racism at a political rally which are counter to the League’s vision of a democracy in which every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.
Attempts to belittle, malign or intimidate have no place in our nation’s political discourse or elections.
