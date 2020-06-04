Jack McKinney’s column (“A Mountaingate out of a molehill,” May 26, 2020) grabbed my attention so I read it, and then read it again. It follows a familiar theme: Barrack Obama Good; Donald Trump Bad. Let me summarize it for you:
• Trump is trying to shift the blame for his perceived failings to the Obama administration. (It is a fair point, applicable to most campaign strategies. Most politicians of recent memory have difficulty accepting blame for their shortcomings. See, for example, Joe Biden blame the radio host for Biden’s “You’re not black” comment.)
• Russia tried to interfere with the 2016 election, so any action taken by the previous administration was honorable. (This is a subtle reminder that Trump was accused of colluding with the Russians while ignoring the findings of the Mueller Investigation.)
• LTG Michael Flynn, a private citizen at the time, unlawfully talked to the Russian Ambassador and lied to the FBI about the conversation. (No mention that Flynn was the incoming National Security Advisor and was acting in that capacity.)
• This was bad because Flynn had previously been fired by President Obama and the FBI was only spying on him so that they could tell the Trump administration what a bad dude he was. (History tells us that Flynn and Obama disagreed on two major issues: Obama characterized ISIS as a minor league player and Flynn disagreed; and Obama supported the nuclear agreement with Iran and Flynn thought it was a bad deal. Flynn was also a member of the General Stanley McChrystal tribe. You will recall McChrystal retired following some less than flattering comments about Obama. Flynn, however, was not fired. He was just not extended for a third year (at the Defense Intelligence Agency) as was normal practice. No biggie, every president may choose who he wants on his team.)
• And, for the cherry on top, Trump is firing people …in this case several Inspectors General who were righteously appointed by Barack Obama and …horrors! …thereby “politicizing formerly independent government agencies”. (Like President Obama’s independent Justice Department’s spying on conservative journalists or his IRS harassment of conservative organizations.)
One might point out that every issue in an election year has a “spin” that is dependent on the clan from which it comes …and Mr. McKinney has done an excellent job with his portrayal of LTG Flynn as an avatar for the evil Trump. There is just one problem …LTG Flynn is a victim of the state, crushed like a bug by the government he served for more than thirty years. This is a small part of what we now know:
• The FBI continued its Flynn investigation despite original findings that there was nothing there. This decision apparently came after a meeting between President Obama, FBI Director Comey and Sally Yates, a senior executive in the Department of Justice. One might also mention that the felony “unmasking” of Flynn was never investigated until recently.
• The FBI interview of Flynn was an “ex parte” (or one-sided) interrogation conducted outside normal procedures. The record of the interview has since been lost and was never provided to Flynn’s original attorneys who subsequently convinced Flynn to plead guilty to lying to the FBI …contrary to the agents’ belief that he was not lying.
• Flynn pled guilty, in part, because the Mueller team threatened to send his son to jail if he did not. He was also offered a lenient sentence without confinement.
• LTG Flynn has since asked to withdraw his guilty plea and the Justice Department has asked that the charge be dismissed. But …the Judge who pronounced him guilty has refused to do so …incurring an order from a superior court to explain his actions. As a sidebar, LTG Flynn has apparently incurred a legal bill of $6.2 million (or more) and had to sell his house as a result of this 3.5-year ordeal.
• There is much more detail to be found by an interested observer, but I lack the space to cover it. One might ask: Is Mike Flynn is a good guy? I do not know and to be honest there are press reports that portray him as abrasive according to those who know him. But that is irrelevant (as Mr. McKinney points out) to our discussion.
We get the government we deserve. If we forget that power corrupts, and do not limit the power of unelected bureaucrats, every one of us is vulnerable. Blind, unwavering support of a political party …right or left …leads inevitably to a US replay of Germany’s “Kristallnacht” …and its follow-on oppression.
If you don’t like the opposition candidate, vote for the other guy (or girl) but let’s not put people in jail because they work for them …unless they really do break the law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.