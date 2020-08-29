Unemployment benefits ended July 31, along with eviction protection, but Republican Majority Leader McConnell sent the Senate on recess without a new relief package.
On May 15, House Democrats passed the HEROES Act, a $3 trillion package which included a second round of stimulus checks, extension of the $600 unemployment checks and eviction protection, $1 trillion in aid to state and local government to avoid layoffs and fund services, housing and food assistance, student loan forgiveness. McConnell response was to send the Senate on recess. When they returned after three weeks, they did nothing until they finally proposed the HEALS Act, a $1 trillion package with a second round of stimulus checks, a reduction in unemployment benefits to $200/week, no eviction protection, no aid to state/local government. Instead they included Trump’s demand for $1.7 billion to build a new FBI building (so Trump’s hotel wouldn’t have to compete with a possible new hotel on the FBI site), $30 billion for defense spending, and a provision authored by Sen. Cornyn to protect businesses and corporations from coronavirus-related lawsuits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.