Remember those essays you had to write during the first few weeks of school?
You know, the ones after you came in and took your seat following a months-long hiatus and were immediately met with the dreaded “how I spent my summer vacation” assignment.
It was as inevitable as it was uncreative. To be fair, though, the teachers were easing themselves back into things, too, which meant something had to be written in those pristine spiral notebooks.
Well, after a lengthy layoff myself, I’m back in the pages of the Herald-Zeitung. It’s no secret that COVID-19 has rendered us sports-less for going on three months now — unless, of course, you count family games of Uno and Crazy Eights.
Actually, you’d be surprised how much trash talk can be dished out by an 8-year-old after she hands you the dreaded Draw 4 card.
So now that I’m beginning my slow, steady return, I figured I’d dust off an old gem inspired by Mrs. Jones, my fourth-grade teacher. Without further ado, here’s how I spent my COVID break:
Moving boxes
My family and I made the decision to sell our house — and build a new one — before the world came to a screeching halt. There were a few speed bumps along the way, but we managed to check both of those boxes off the list and are now somewhere we love.
Don’t get me wrong, there’s still a ton of work to do. However, all things considered, the transition went relatively smoothly — and that’s taking into consideration that we had no home at all for roughly three days due to a colossal error by our mortgage company.
We found out later that COVID had nothing to do with the mistake. They were just lazy, and quite frankly, a little stupid.
Tossing ping pong balls to cats
Our family felines — Waffles, aka “Sauce,” and Cocoa, aka “Joker” — handled the move with surprising ease.
But even cats need distractions sometimes. My daughter and I have spent plenty of time tossing their toys around the new living room and watching them give chase before sliding across the laminate flooring like a kid trying to evade his/her principal in an ’80s movie.
They’re still adjusting to life without as much carpet.
Getting the mail
I’ve long been a collector of sports memorabilia and trading cards, and the break only made it worse.
My wife was stunned by the amount of mail coming in on a weekly basis as I sold, bought and traded with people all over the globe via the internet. What surprised her most, though, was the potential value of the items that began to pour in and be sent back out again.
People have started to realize that what’s known in the collecting world as “the hobby” also has the capability of booming like the New York Stock Exchange. Think I’m kidding? Last week, Panini released its 2019-20 National Treasures boxes, which annually contains some of the most valuable rookie cards.
Within hours, one of the biggest distributors of trading cards issued a $500,000 bounty on the most sought-after card — the Zion Williamson 1 of 1 Logoman rookie patch autograph.
You won’t see anyone putting that piece of cardboard in their bicycle spokes anytime soon.
Taking a trip down memory lane
It’s been a great time to hop on YouTube and relive some of the greatest athletic moments of my lifetime as a fan.
Avery Johnson’s baseline jumper to seal the Spurs’ first championship in Madison Square Garden has been watched a few times. So has Alvin Harper’s 70-yard reception to help clinch Dallas’ win in the 1992 NFC Championship Game. And you better believe Major Applewhite’s epic comeback against Washington in the 2001 Holiday Bowl is on that list as well.
ESPN’s excellent 30 For 30 documentary series has also provided some nostalgia with its 10-part release on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls called “The Last Dance” in addition to “Long Gone Summer,” which chronicles Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa’s home run binge in 1998.
Two quick takeaways from those films: Jordan is unequivocally the best basketball player to ever walk the face of the earth and McGwire, Sosa, Barry Bonds and the rest of the Steroid Era legends deserve to be in Cooperstown.
Grilling food in the backyard
I went five years without a functional grill, and let me tell you, that’s exactly five years too many.
I’ve been making up for lost time by grilling about four to five nights a week — everything from burgers and bratwurst to steak, chicken and pork. It’s a known fact that dads love to grill, and I’m no exception.
In fact, here’s a helpful tip with Father’s Day right around the corner. You don’t have to give your dad a gift. Just make sure you always compliment his grilling savvy and make a point to say out loud how good the yard looks after he gets done mowing.
That’s all we really want.
So, yeah, that’s about it — not to sound like I’m complaining. I’m not. Like most, I’m just biding my time until sports are allowed to resume.
But until that day happens, be safe and look out for one another. We’re all in this together.
Tucker Stephenson is the sports editor of the Herald-Zeitung.
