I am writing in response to the Jan. 15 article in the Herald regarding Kyle Biedermann’s participation in the recent violent and shameless attempt to change the electoral college results duly certified by the states. First, his refusal to accept the election results after many recounts and disproving of election fraud charges by Republican Secretaries of State and election officials, Republican-appointed judges, and even the former U.S. Attorney General, is just a denial of reality. How much more conspiracy debunking and delay is needed to satisfy unproven claims?
How does one possibly deal with a group that says “We will never concede”? Having worked as a precinct election clerk for 14 years and recently risked COVID exposure to help validate and count our county’s mail-in ballots, I can attest to the diligent effort of those workers, both Democrats and Republicans, to ensure the counts and results are accurate. To malign the workers with baseless claims of fraud, when almost every study reveals election fraud is a minuscule occurrence, is an insult to our election officials and dedicated volunteers.
