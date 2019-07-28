I find it troubling that while the current occupant of the White House is spewing racist rhetoric toward members of Congress, enacting xenophobic and inhumane immigration policies, and seems to delight in stirring up his base to follow his lead calling them “patriots” when they engage in racist language and behavior and that our paper recently had two white male guest columnists writing to “educate” us on racism.
We need to be hearing from diverse points of view, people who are directly affected by racism and those who are working to break down racial barriers and know firsthand what racism does to people’s lives.
This is a conversation that cannot be dominated by white men if we hope to build any understanding about how racism is affecting our society and what roles we all need to play to work to eliminate it.
Becky Stich,
New Braunfels
