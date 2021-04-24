In 2017, a known domestic abuser from New Braunfels shot and killed 26 worshipers and wounded 20 more at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. After the mass shootings in Santa Fe, El Paso, Odessa, and Bryan, the Texas House of Representatives finally acted on guns by passing HB1927, an extreme permitless carry bill that did the opposite of what a gun safety bill is supposed to do: it put Texans in more danger.
This alarming gun bill removes our training and safety requirements for who can carry loaded handguns in public and removes safeguards for prohibiting gun carry at schools, polling places, bars, courthouses, hospitals and more. Texas House members voted against the wishes of law enforcement and unfairly put the onus for enforcing gun carry on school administrators, bar and business staff, volunteers and public servants.
