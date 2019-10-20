Next year is the 175th anniversary of New Braunfels. It is also an election year.
Many of us get very concerned and interested in the presidential election and those of our senators and congressmen.
All those leadership positions are important, but the ones where you can really have an impact are local! You can really understand the differences if you get involved in the community. In those national elections, unless you have some intimate knowledge, you have a hard time discerning the reality.
Our local elections tend not to have many contested city races. The process is essentially the candidate is selected then easily elected.
That is not good. We need real choice! Dedicated people need to step up and run, even though it often looks pointless.
Several years I supported a local candidate — not the selected one. I watched and was involved at a distant but connected vantage point. It taught me a lot!
The thing it taught me most was how much a team of dedicated people, talking issues, block walking and getting out the vote could do.
I hope there are many who seriously look at running our local elections. You can make a difference. In case you are wondering, I am not running for any office.
My calling is the church and I can have more influence, writing and speaking truth as a bystander and outsider. I leave you with two quotes.
“The preservation of the sacred fire of liberty, and the destiny of the republican model of government, are justly considered deeply, perhaps as finally, staked on the experiment entrusted to the hands of the American people.”
— George Washington
“The whole art of government consists in the art of being honest.”
— Tomas Jefferson
David Warmke,
New Braunfels
