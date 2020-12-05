I read with interest a recent “Voices” article about people failing to wear masks at the H-E-B store located on Hwy 46 West. This clearly demonstrates that some within our local community are violating Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-29.
Restated here, “Every person in Texas shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.”
