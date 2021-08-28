The Merriam Webster dictionary defines disingenuous as giving a false appearance of simple frankness. That’s a polite description of Kyle Biederman’s recent article Myth Busting Voter Suppression. Sure the bill does have some positive provisions as do most bad bills. Biederman fails to mention any of the provisions that make it harder to vote or prohibit places like Harris County from adjusting with the times by offering extended voting hours so that people who work night shifts, like so many who clean downtown office buildings or at refineries and other businesses that operate 24 hours a day, can stop in to vote on their way home.
Biedermann also “forgot” to mention that HB3 would allow partisan poll watchers access to disrupt voting despite their notorious track record of intimidating voters of color. In addition the bill spreads fear to voters, election officials, and good Samaritans to discourage their participation by further criminalizing Texas’ electoral process, targeting election officials in particular for minor mistakes.
