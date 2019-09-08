Way back in December of 2012, when I became the publisher of The Herald-Zeitung the first time, I wrote a column.
I was reading it the other day and thought it is just as relevant today as it was when it was written.
I decided to make a few minor changes and updates to it, and republish it for new readers to understand what I appreciate about our community, and to remind long-time readers to remember the special place in which they live.
For decades, we have read about the decline of downtown in small cities across the nation.
Whether you call it downtown, uptown, Main Street or the town square, it’s all the same. Boarded-up windows, vacant and deteriorating buildings are all too normal in Smalltown, USA.
This could be for a number of reasons, including the big box stores taking over; shopping centers and commercial strips being built on the outskirts of town and diverting traffic flow away from downtown areas; and even the restoration of old buildings downtown that are too expensive to refurbish and get up to code. In some cases, many of the buildings are more than 100 years old.
That, however, is not the case in New Braunfels.
Our downtown area — the blocks in and around the Main Plaza, which I still can’t seem to navigate correctly (Note: I’m much better at this in 2019) — is alive and thriving.
If you haven’t ventured out to our inviting downtown lately, you really are missing out. There’s a diverse group of shops and restaurants, the likes of some I have never seen in other towns.
Most of these shops and restaurants are locally owned and operated. They have invested in our community. They are your neighbors, friends and family members.
Their kids go to school with yours, they sit next to you in church and you see them at the grocery store.
They are what makes New Braunfels a unique place.
As a semi-recent returnee to New Braunfels, it’s exciting to see the growth and activity going on downtown.
In several cities just a few miles away, the growth isn’t happening like it is here.
Much of the success of downtown goes to the New Braunfels Downtown Association.
They are a group of hardworking individuals dedicated to preserving the history of downtown and helping to promote the businesses that have a direct economic impact on our town.
Even though New Braunfels is experiencing tremendous growth, when you go downtown you still get that small-town, hometown feel.
Dedicated, hardworking downtown business owners have done a fantastic job engaging in revitalization efforts to renew downtown New Braunfels and restore it to its former prominence at the center of community activity.
As with Gruene, Schlitterbahn, Creekside and Buc-ees’s, downtown has become a source of revenue-generating tourism for this community.
When I go downtown, I see a town center that is alive and fun — and the future looks bright.
I encourage you to take a trip downtown and take advantage of what we have right here in New Braunfels, especially with the holidays rapidly upon us, there is no better time to explore the shops and buy local.
I hope to see you out and about in our fine town.
