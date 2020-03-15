Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation is very concerned about the recent and ever-changing media coverage regarding the coronavirus. We are monitoring this situation closely through credible sources including the Comal County Health Department, the Texas Department of State Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The risk to our community has been listed as low but we are talcing precautions to keep our clients well while we monitor the growing situation.
As a reminder, we follow health officials recommended steps to protect against coronavirus similarly to how we prevent the spread of other illnesses at the Senior Wellness Centers we operate.
Staff, volunteers, visitors and anyone who works with or near food supplies are trained in frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning and disinfecting areas frequently and staying home when ill. We also utilize a commercial grade sanitizer to sanitize all surfaces and keep our meals safe.
While we do not anticipate a disruption in service, our team will do whatever is reasonable to keep the food delivery service flowing. We have a plan in place to notify caregivers, volunteers and clients if updates or changes are necessary.
We will also evaluate our group activities to determine the risk of bringing large groups of people together. Some activities may be canceled because of the high-risk factor.
New illnesses can cause concern for those we serve. We can help our clients and our community by using daily hygiene actions that protect people from respiratory viruses in general. You can learn more about these habits and get updated information on coronavirus at https://www.co.comal.tx.us/health.htm
Ken Lowery,
Executive Director
