It is not surprising that the number of new cases of COVID-19 has shot up in New Braunfels. People are not taking seriously the guidelines recommended by the health community.
After a curbside grocery pickup at Arlan’s on Saturday, we drove by the farmer’s market on Castell Avenue. There was a large group of shoppers there in close proximity to each other and the stalls. We could see that almost no one was wearing masks. Don’t these people care? Since we haven’t shopped inside any stores for the last two months I hazard to guess that others may not be taking adequate precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Daily, the Herald-Zeitung publishes a count of cases of COVID-19 based on reports from the Comal County Public Health department. Although the general areas where new cases are from are given, there is no analysis or specific information on possible sources of infection.
I think there is too much emphasis on “privacy rights” rather than the public’s right to know and be able to protect oneself from possible sources of contagion. As observed at the farmers’ market, people are being negligent, and unless we can see obvious violations such as those, we won’t know what places to avoid, now that the economy has been opened up.
Carl Scott,
New Braunfels
