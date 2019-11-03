This past week, the New Braunfels community displayed beautiful and purposeful unity in support of Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels.
As proclaimed by Mayor Casteel, Family Promise Week took place from Oct. 20-26.
Across the nation, Family Promise affiliates banded together to fundraise over $500,000 in support of families experiencing homelessness. This feat was made possible by the support of partner congregations, organizations, businesses, and individuals.
Local fundraisers included an evening of Beer and Hymns organized by New Braunfels Presbyterian Church at Krause’s Café; a night of painting and wine hosted by Christ Our King Anglican Church; and a social hour at Water2Wine. The money raised throughout the week benefited Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels, which is a 100% donor-funded non-profit.
With the community’s support, FPGNB is able to lift families out of homelessness and into safe housing, gainful employment, and independence.
In addition to Family Promise Week, FPGNB hosted a family reunion on Oct. 27. This event was supported by members of Faith United Church of Christ, First Protestant Church, and the Unitarian Universalists of New Braunfels. At the Fall Festival reunion, shelter program graduates were able to celebrate their family’s resilience while catching up with fellow guests, volunteers and staff members. The event was a fun family experience with activities like pumpkin decoration, a festive bean bag toss, mini golf and more. Thanks to the generous support of T Bar M and Das Rec, the families had a truly special day at the Fall Festival and even left with a surprise — membership passes to the city’s renowned gym. Raymond Powell of Gainz Bakery also contributed to the event, providing attendees with delicious, guilt-free muffins.
All of the individuals and groups involved in Family Promise Week and the Fall Festival are a testament to the New Braunfels community’s passion for helping others by working together. This spirit of giving is what allows non-profits like FPGNB to make the greatest impact possible for neighbors in need.
To learn more about Family Promise and how you can get involved locally, you can check out the website (fpgnb.org) or Facebook page (@fpgnb) or reach out to martha.mercado@fpgnb.org.
