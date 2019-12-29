Studies at Stanford and UCLA show that friendships with like-minded females help women’s bodies release oxytocin and seratonin, often referred to as the happy hormones and elixirs of friendship and love.
Sisterhood can be a strong and magical manifestation that allows us to heal our bodies, ignite our spirits and create a space to grow and flourish.
About a year ago, I discovered that sisterhood has a definite presence in Comal County.
The first time I attended a meeting of the Democratic Women of Comal County at the Canyon Lake location, I felt the electric energy of a group of enthusiastic and progressive women who shared common goals.
Everyone appeared to be reciprocally active, keenly focused on current issues and genuinely having a great time.
I joined right away, and it has been one of my best experiences since moving to New Braunfels.
Under the leadership of the notorious LCR Lydia Casarez Rogers, the DWCC has grown to 107 members, with three meetings held every month at separate locations: Canyon Lake, New Braunfels and Spring Branch/Bulverde.
The women working together through DWCC accomplished many goals in 2019, including participating in Muscular Dystrophy Association events, the San Antonio Pride Parade, the San Antonio Women’s March, the San Marcos Pride Parade, the Dia de los Muertos festival, and awarding two scholarships to local students.
In coordination with the Interfaith Welcome Coalition in San Antonio, DWCC members donated over 320 purses filled with hygiene products to women and children, who otherwise would not have had basic sanitary necessities as they traveled to be with sponsors all over the United States.
In coordination with Mennonites in San Antonio, DWCC collected over 120 pair of shoes which were given to the immigrant children staying at La Casa, a temporary shelter hosted by the Mennonite Church.
Several car loads of blankets and warm clothes were sent by DWCC to asylum seekers being made to await their hearings in Mexico.
Supporting local organizations such as Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels is another part of DWCC’s community outreach, and members recently donated $1,150 to assist with their Camps for Kids program.
Family Promise of Greater New Braunfels helps homeless and low-income families achieve and sustain independence.
The finest hour of the DWCC, however, is the annual Robbie and Dan Boone Dinner, which is a fundraising event that honors outstanding women leaders in Texas.
Honorees at the 2019 Dinner were: Colonel Kim Olson, currently candidate for Texas Congressional District 24; Judge Chari Kelly, Texas Third District Court of Appeals; Molly Madden Bursey, of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, and Kookie Barboza, long time New Braunfels resident and activist.
Having supportive and caring women in our lives, to share our laughter and tears, makes this human experience more pleasurable and encourages us to stand in our power, to live a full life, and to try new things and take chances.
Being part of DWCC is an excellent way to show up and support Democratic principles, become involved and share the joy of sisterhood, with the knowledge that empowered women uplift and empower all women.
As Oprah Winfrey stated so eloquently, “Surround yourself with people who are going to take you higher.”
Please go to website the DWCC website — www.democraticwomenofcomalcounty.com for further information.
