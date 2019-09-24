I like old sayings. It’s not that “old” people say them, necessarily, but its that they communicate conventional wisdom that has been handed down over the generations.
My first exposure to the saying, “A leopard cannot change its spots,” for example, came to me from one of my aunts but the quote actually has its origins in the Book of Jeremiah — written about 600 years before the birth of Christ.
Reading the Book of Jeremiah is not as common of an experience as having an aunt. The Bible is a meaningful book, but having a relationship with an aunt, as a close family member, appeals on a different and more immediate basis. In short, and from my standpoint, anyway, lessons from someone you love have a way of sticking more firmly.
The saying about the leopard has some common variations (that a tiger can’t change its stripes, for example) but the meaning is the same — a person’s moral character never really changes. On a more superficial level it can be used as reference to the idea that bad habits are hard to break. You know, bad habits like swearing, smoking or using foreign intelligence services to dig up dirt on your political opponents.
Whoa! Wait a minute! What did he just say? Yes, I just created another illusion of intimate familiarity to take another broadside at Trump. Again.
Okay — you got me — but were you really surprised?
The latest news out of Washington has to do with a complaint that our President, in his dealings with Ukraine, may have used the promise of delivering on a $250 million aid package in exchange for the use of Ukrainian intelligence services to ferret out some information on Joe Biden’s son.
Trump’s political connections to Ukraine go back to Paul Manafort — who spent almost 10 years as a political consultant for a Ukrainian but pro-Russian political party before becoming Trump’s original campaign manager — and Trump’s financial connections to Ukraine are the subject of several ongoing investigations.
Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, was placed on the board of directors for a privately-owned natural gas company, Burisma Holdings, in 2014 while his father was serving as vice president.
This was not a secret but it did present a conflict of interest for the elder Biden, who was tasked at the time with getting a grip on political corruption in Ukraine at a time when the government was pro-Russian but the people were demonstrating for greater ties to the West and, possibly, NATO membership. When Russia forcibly annexed the Crimea in February of that year things got sticky pretty quickly.
Yes, Joe Biden did threaten to withhold a billion dollars’ worth of loan guarantees if certain government officials — linked to corruption — were not removed from office, but this was the official position of the United States government with the vice president as the mouthpiece.
The United States also encouraged Ukraine, along with most of the former Soviet-bloc states, to wean themselves from Russian energy supplies.
Hunter Biden has made a career of being a board member for various consulting firms with ties to the government. This is no different than what George W. Bush did while his father sat in the Oval Office.
In fact, George W. appointed Hunter Biden to sit on the board of directors for Amtrak. Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Chelsea Clinton occupy similar positions and I don’t even know why the Obama girls are bothering with school.
Despite your political affiliation, one of the worst-kept secrets in American history is that our political system is an old boys club.
In my opinion Trump has crossed a line by inviting a foreign agency into the game. Even more shocking is my belief that, having listened to a stream of lies and half-truths designed to disparage both the media and our own intelligence agencies for the past three years, Trump has set up the board to play the political game according to his own rules.
Even though his own attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has admitted that Trump had this conversation and has in fact extorted an ally for political purposes Trump will be able to play this off as the nefarious workings of the “fake news.”
If the issue is nepotism all I can say is that two wrongs do not make a right — that was another of my aunt’s favorites. But for lying and outright bad behavior she spoke softly and carried a big stick.
(1) comment
A wise man or woman once said... that one ought not pay any attention to Mr. McKinney when he's on his high horse.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.