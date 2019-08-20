I firmly believe that there will be a day, maybe millions of years into the future, when mankind’s time on this planet will come to an end.
The final nail in our coffin might be nuclear war, climate change, whatever. The other thing I believe is that some point after this event aliens from another planet will come here and dig around in the ruins of our civilization in an attempt to find out what happened to us. I think they will discover that our downfall began with the creation of the internet meme.
The “meme” as we know was first referenced in the 1970s before the internet existed and was referred to as a way to pass along information.
In the early 1990s the idea of using this idea on the internet was born. The meme was meant to convey information “with a twist.”
What I mean here is that the combination of a visual image with a written caption could be used to convey several meanings. In a way it was a regression to the symbiology we used before written language was invented.
I ran into these things not long after I made the greatest single mistake of my life — setting up a Facebook profile. I did this with the best of intentions. I just wanted to keep in touch with old friends and see what was going on in their lives. Pretty soon I realized that if I wanted to stay friends with those people it might be best if I didn’t know what was going on in their lives and vice-versa. Also, as soon as I got on Facebook my kids shut down their profiles and moved over to Snapchat or Instagram — things that I haven’t figured out yet. So I’m back where I started and more confused and depressed than I used to be.
Anyway there I was, connected to the world by the string of electrons known as the internet, and before too long pictures of Willy Wonka — as portrayed by Gene Wilder in the 1971 film — began showing up with comments about current world affairs. I found this annoying because after I had processed this information I had more questions than answers.
Firstly, the original book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” came out before I was born and the movie is almost 50 years old. Add to that the fact that Gene Wilder has been dead for a few years and you have to ask yourself how is it possible that these authors, film directors and actors have anything intelligent to say about current world events. If Gene Wilder was alive today I think the only thing he’d have to say is “Help! Help! Let me out of this coffin!”
And then along came Morgan Freeman who seems to have taken Gene Wilder’s place as the Official Meme Guy. If you use any form of social media and want to scroll around for a few minutes I guarantee you’ll find Morgan Freeman’s face posted alongside some inspirational quote. Did Morgan Freeman actually say these things? Would it mean more, or less, to me if the person who made the meme had used their own face? Also, which Morgan Freeman am I dealing with here — the one who had a role as God in “Bruce Almighty” or the hired assassin in “Wanted?” The guy’s an actor — he gets paid to pretend to be people that he’s not — why should I believe anything he has to say?
So, I decided to do my part to save human civilization by embarking on “The Meme Project.” This is my plan to get people to question what they see — especially on the internet when we are headed into an election year — and hopefully see the difference between talking to a person and being talked at by a computer.
Yes, I do have illusions of grandeur, but that’s a necessary character trait/flaw if you want to be a pundit. The worst thing that could happen is that everybody stops paying attention to me and that, in the eyes of my critics, might not be such a bad thing either.
Here’s how it works. My first meme offering was a picture of John Wayne Gacy along with Cole Porter’s quote, “All the world loves a clown.”
I followed this up with Mick Jagger singing “I shouted out who killed the Kennedys when after all it was you and me” alongside a mug shot of Sirhan Sirhan.
My wife drew the line at my attempt to show Hitler quoting the Talmud.
So far reaction to these things has been…muted but who knows? I figure if it hasn’t gone viral in a week or so then it’s a failure. Or all my Facebook friends will unfriend me and I can spend more time talking to real people — instead of digitized versions of people — for a change. I win either way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.