How about this? During a protest walk or demonstration, the police should inform the business owners that they will protect their establishments and other public buildings. That’s their job.
Let the protesters and media have the streets they are protesting on. Police don’t line up in front of and opposite them, let them walk. It’s good exercise. They’ll disrupt traffic a little but let them walk freely.
The police should only intervene when vandalism or any other laws are broken. Prosecute the law breakers. The walkers and yellers can do their thing and get their message — whatever it is — out. I personally think most walking protests do little to change the country.
Of all the ongoing ones — what’s changed, other than increased division? Seems like it’s been counter productive, doing exactly opposite of what the march is trying to “cure.”
I wager there are already laws on the books that cover everything being protested. Better yet, follow the best one — The Golden Rule. You know what it is and Who told us to follow it. Go from there.
Jeff Lindley,
New Braunfels
