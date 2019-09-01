The city in the recent bond package essentially funded a Vietnam Memorial park for New Braunfels. There is already a design for the statue/memorial funded by private contributions it just needed a place to be.
Originally it was intended to go on the corner of Walnut and San Antonio. However that site was wisely reconsidered and eliminated because of parking and traffic concerns.
Now buried in the bond package is the plan to put it at the new police station adjacent to the county jail. While this will be nest to a nice new grand building, the location is not high traffic and this memorial deserves something better!
Downtown makes the most sense for this. The plaza is a likely place but there is not enough room and locating it there would limit the plaza use.
The former Chase drive-in location at the corner of Castell and Coil, recently purchased as part of the ill-fated South Castell Master Plan would be a great site!
This is a nice lot that the city already owns; it has majestic oak trees and is adjacent to the Civic Center.
It would be an ideal place for small park with the memorial being its focal point. This foothigh traffic, high profile, well used part of the city could use some green space. It is walking distance from downtown and while not on a major street, would be much better than buried at the new police station where few would see it.
In addition this area is in much need of a parking garage and this memorial and a parking garage would be a great needed addition to downtown New Braunfels.
I know this is not the city plans and it will be resisted, but the veterans and our city deserve much better!
Think about this, look at the site then let your city council person know your thoughts. Let’s remember our forgotten Vietnam Veterans with a fitting memorial at a fitting location.
David Warmke,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.