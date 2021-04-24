Student nurses from Galen College of Nursing administer the vaccine during the coronavirus vaccination clinic at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
If you still need a reason to get the COVID-19 vaccine, then look at our neighbor to the south in Seguin that is mourning the loss of a 31-year-old firefighter who died in a Houston hospital on Friday.
He did so after a lengthy battle with the disease that ravaged his lungs just as it has done to so many others in our community, country and around the world.
