Plenty of publications and television news shows have already started to do their year in review stories and the day after Christmas the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung will begin its rundown.
Over the years, the newspaper has handled in a number of different ways. In some there’s been a month by month breakdown of the newspaper’s coverage.
We won’t be doing that this year.
Instead we’re going to countdown the Top 12 stories that we reported in 2019. We’ll publish those, two at a time, starting on Dec. 26 and ending on Jan. 1, 2020.
Keep in mind that these are the “biggest” stories of 2019, not necessarily the “best” stories.
There will be a mix of triumph and tragedy — as each year contains both — and in looking back it’s clear that there are enormous stories that will have an impact on New Braunfels and Comal County that will last for decades.
If you want to weigh in on what stories you think should make the cut — and why they should be ranked where they are — feel free to send them to Chris Lykins at chris.lykins@nbtxhz.com with the subject line “Top 12.”
Some of what you write might be included as part of the presentation over the week, so make sure that whatever you send is suitable for publication.
Help us close out 2019, and welcome 2020.
