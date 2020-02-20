lutary glass of chardonnay, rosé or port to John Conrad and his repetitious harangue, depending on the menu.
We pledge allegiance to bovine, porcine and fowl, and to the Texas meat industry from whence they come. Calf fries, pork rind, wings and gizzards, may they never go to waste. And may there never be a meat substitute for pit barbecue, rotisserie chicken, ribs or a tangy Reuben on rye.
I’ll dream of the happy day when we can slap him on the back and take up his cross, after eliminating world poverty, hunger, human trafficking, drug abuse, cancer and war. Just organizing priorities.
Mark Whittaker,
Canyon Lake
