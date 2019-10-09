New Braunfels wasn’t designed to have as many people as it does, but it would be less of a problem if all of them didn’t have cars. That, in our culture, is a pipe dream.
Spend anytime trying to drive across town at certain times of day and you’ll find yourself waiting at the same traffic light multiple times, inching closer to an intersection bit by bit.
And while New Braunfels citizens are quick to lament the state of our road network, sitting down with the engineers and designers who are responsible for trying to stitch it all together presents an inescapable reality.
None of this is going to be simple. No matter what happens some people are going to hate it. And the one universal truth — everyone hates construction.
The shutdown of a major entrance ramp on Interstate 35 on Monday started the chorus of groans which only grew as people learned that the same sort of intersection that sits at Highway 80 and Interstate 35 in San Marcos will be in place at Interstate 35 and 306 in New Braunfels.
The “displaced left turn” traffic pattern, or DLT for short, helps cars move along far more smoothly, but on first glance looks like a plan hatched in madness.
For drivers unfamiliar with it, it can be confusing — and with New Braunfels frequent influx of visitors and new arrivals — we can expect lots of confused drivers.
But just as it was necessary in San Marcos, it’s also necessary here. There’s only so much widening that you can do and only so many lanes you can add.
That’s the same unavoidable reality in play at State Highway 46 and Interstate 35.
What we need is fewer cars on the road through telecommuting workers and access to mass transportation methods.
The only problem with both of those is that they might be the only things less popular with Texans than sitting in traffic.
