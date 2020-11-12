New Braunfels and Comal County have grown at a staggering rate over the past 10 years and consistently ranks among one of the fastest growing regions in the country. With prospering growth, also comes a need to put nature and protecting our precious natural resources at the forefront. If you live in the New Braunfels area, you know the Texas Hill Country is a site to behold. A focus on protecting our environment has never been more important.
The Headwaters at the Comal (Headwaters), New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) conservation legacy project, is working to connect people, young and old, long-time residents as well as new residents, tourists and locals to the heart and soul of our community, our cherished Comal Springs and River. The Headwaters began its work in 2017 when a non-profit was created to partner with New Braunfels Utilities and help oversee the project. Phase I of the master plan and restoration of the 16-acre old NBU warehouse facility project was completed, thanks to more than $1 million in community contributions. In the past three years the Headwaters has welcomed over 6,200 visitors who have attended events, meetings, tours and education programs. These experiences highlighted the newly established prairie restoration and improvements to the riparian area surrounding the headwater springs of the Comal River, showcased the restoration efforts to divert more than 11,000 pounds of pollutants, each year, away from the Comal River through natural stormwater management techniques, and shared the important discoveries being made during a researched archaeological excavation dating the habitation of the site back as many as 8,000 years.
