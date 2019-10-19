Politics is often a nasty game with the thinnest veneer of civility. Sometimes that veneer slips and what’s behind it is ugly. Really ugly.
The tape released this week of Texas Speaker Dennis Bonnen was one of those slips where people had the opportunity to hear Bonnen unvarnished.
Including this gem: “Any mayor, county judge that was dumb ass enough to come meet with me, I told them with great clarity, my goal is for this to be the worst session in the history of the legislature for cities and counties,” Bonnen said.
That’s just reinforcing what might be the worst kept secret in politics, which is that a whole lot of Republicans talk about supporting “local control” when they try to get elected, but walk an entirely different path when they get to Austin or Washington, D.C.
While many Democrats might want to centralize power at particular levels of government, at least they have the decency to go about it honestly.
With Bonnen’s agenda, and that of Lubbock’s representative Dustin Burrows, to make life miserable for cities and counties in Texas laid bare, voters should ask their own state representatives and senators where they stand on this issue.
Burrows even says he has designs on taking away local economic development funding, finishing with “we hate cities and counties.”
It’s not clear where the vaunted economic “Texas Miracle” goes without cities and counties, or with the type of economic development deals that those groups shepherd to fruition — often with Governor Greg Abbott trumpeting the accomplishment, as he did in Tokyo about the plant opening in Seguin.
Any government official who wants to weaken or hurt cities and counties in Texas should be held accountable for that — by voters who call those cities and counties home.
I wasn't there but I wonder if the sentiment wasn't that he hates Cities and Counties, but is worried that they will replace the focus of the freedom and concerns of the rural areas. That has happened in other States, like Oregon and Washington where it is illegal to kill predators because the City folks somehow believe in the cartoon cuddly versions. Cities and Counties running things can force their beliefs onto those that feed them without any understanding of what it takes to do that.
