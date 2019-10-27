President Trump would not recognize a lynch mob if a posse of his white-hooded constituents arrived at Mar a Lago wielding guns and a sturdy rope.
Lynching is dangling at the end of a rope looped around your neck until strangled because black; it does not compare to Trump being strung up on his own lies.
Odd that our president would reference a genocidal hate crime when feeling beleaguered by the truth.
Bitter racism is hard to squelch; ergo, the Freudian slip.
Mary Alice Altorfer,
New Braunfels
