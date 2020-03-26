From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
With dine-in restaurants having to close their doors all across the world to help battle the spread of the coronavirus, how we eat food that we don’t prepare ourselves has been changed.
Some delivery options — particularly pizza — have been around for decades, but it’s only recently that other third party services have blossomed in the space to allow just about any kind of food you can think of to be delivered to your door.
That has never been more important than it is right now, and it has put those delivery people literally in one of the most essential driver’s seats of this pandemic.
With no-contact policies in place, they leave the food outside your door and go on their way.
So kudos to all of those Grubhub, Seamless, Doordash, UberEats, Favor and other services who are keeping people eating safely without having to leave home, and kudos to those restaurant workers preparing the food and making it available at the curb.
All of your essential work is appreciated.
•••••
Let’s just do a general kudos to kindness.
It’s not always the easiest thing to find — particularly in high stress times of emergency — but there are shining examples around us every day if we care to look.
There have been countless stories of people sharing groceries with people who weren’t able to secure them — eggs, milk, bread.
There have even been people sharing toilet paper — which for some inexplicable reason became a valuable commodity for period of time at the outset.
You had Pete Williams, out playing his guitar and singing for residents of Eden Hill as they listened from their balconies.
There is goodness to be found, even in times like this — and if you can’t find any, become the example of kindness that will inspire others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.