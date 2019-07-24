There are certain things that just go hand in hand with the Texas summer. Tourists, heat, lack of rain and burn bans.
We’ve been lucky so far on the burn ban side of the equation — largely because the weather has been cooperative, but that may be coming to an end.
The cool front that blew through might stave off for a while, but it’s unlikely that we skate through the season without the first Comal County burn ban since September.
And while the burn ban may be an annoyance for rural property owners who depend on the power of flames to get rid of garbage and piles of brush and tree limbs, it’s rooted in in risk and danger backed by science — not just the fickle opinions of elected officials.
The burn bans come into play when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index — or KBDI for short — climbs above 500 point average in the county. Every 100 points of KBDI is about an inch of dry soil depth.
That means when there’s no rain falling and the soil is drying out, the fire risk climbs to the point that officials have to step in.
When you have dry conditions the fire danger is already high. When you factor in strong winds, as the region has seen a number of times over the last several weeks, the danger really climbs.
Too often there have been people who have ignored the danger, opting to set the fire and run the risk.
But that risk doesn’t always extend only to the individual burning because fire doesn’t tend to stay where we put it.
Even tended things can get out of hand, and too often blazes are ignored to burn themselves out — right before they cross property lines and require first responders to needlessly put themselves and their equipment on the line.
If a burn ban goes into place, please, respect it.
