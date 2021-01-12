I urge Sen. Cornyn, Sen. Cruz, and Rep. Roy to pursue impeachment regardless of the time remaining in President Trump’s term.
President Trump has laid the groundwork for violence since before the election. He incited the violence that occurred at the storming of the Capitol building, and he finally allowed help to be sent far too late.
