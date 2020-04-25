Your letter regarding animal cruelty is heart breaking, S. Benson. I’m so sorry to know that we have people like that living in New Braunfels.
I’m also very upset that the city didn’t follow through and remove the dog from the home. There is no excuse for this dog to have suffered for over 15 months.
I have spoken to my city councilman, Matthew Hoyt, and to the mayor.
Matthew has just been excellent but needs the help of the mayor and the rest of the council to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
Hopefully the rest of the members are equally upset and that the council will place this on the agenda and take care of the problem.
I’m also asking the Herald-Zeitung to look into the situation and stay on top of it by keeping us informed.
I’m hoping the citizens of New Braunfels will call the mayor and their city councilman to express the need for this to be addressed and not let it be pushed aside.
Penny Potter,
New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.