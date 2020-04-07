Well, it’s week 500 of quarantine and so far we haven’t killed each other.
Ok, it’s only been three plus weeks, but it certainly feels longer than that. A lot longer. Seriously how did people travel across the ocean for weeks at a time without throwing half the passengers overboard? How did caravans go across the west in covered wagons for months without ‘forgetting’ someone at the waterhole? How did people sit out the winter in caves without ‘accidentally’ bumping their brother-in-law into the fire?
I suspect that people were made of sterner stuff back then. Or maybe the truth is that fewer people did survive those long periods of togetherness and it’s one of those things that we, as a society, just don’t talk about.
Of course we had all kinds of goals at the start of this thing. Brushing up on foreign language. Epic craft projects. Learning to play an instrument. Instead, I’ve only accomplished one — the coffee table is cleared off. I am considering putting away all the laundry. But I’m keeping my ambitions small for now. Like wearing something other than pajamas.
I have to say, as much as we are all getting on each other’s nerves, it seems hardest on the animals. We’re definitely at the point where the dogs are tired of us being around. Archer, our terrier, gave me serious side eye the other day and I’m pretty sure I heard him mumbling, “Aren’t you supposed to go somewhere?” Klyde, the Chihuahua, won’t even come near me while I’m in a video meeting because he knows if I can grab him, he’s going to be exploited.
The animals are also a little sick of each other. Mumford, the kitten, is driving the dogs crazy by trying to eat their dog food. He lords over them, about three inches from their bowls, causing them to get in trouble for growling. The minute they growl he doesn’t run, rather he looks over at us as if asking us to please intervene since they are clearly breaking the don’t growl at your fur brother rule.
Mumford also makes his looming presence known to us when we’re all trying to relax. He’ll dash in from down the hall on furry paws then leap a full 4 feet, landing on one edge of the couch then run across the back of it like a feline evil Knievel, causing us to spill our cereal or popcorn. Frankly it wouldn’t be so bad if he was kitten sized, but the fact is he’s already larger than the dogs and lands on the couch with all the grace of a fuzzy hippopotamus makes it feel like we’re all potential trampolines.
We’re looking forward to going back to our old social distancing — from one another. In fact planning for some escapes may be the only thing that keeps someone from being tossed into a bathtub around here — accidentally, of course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.