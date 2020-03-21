On Thursday Texas Governor Greg Abbott took a step that he clearly didn’t enjoy taking — exercising state authority to shut down bars, dine-in restaurants and gyms and banning gatherings of more than 10 people.
Abbott spent much of his preamble talking about the Texas system, which relies heavily on cities and counties taking the appropriate measures with state support.
It’s a system that works well in natural disasters, but is woefully inadequate for a global pandemic.
As more cities started making the effort to shut off places where crowds would gather and spread the coronavirus, it created a patchwork of different rules and regulations. A city might shut down the restaurants, but a county might not have, or a neighboring city might not have.
A virus doesn’t recognize the city limits sign, or the boundaries of counties and states.
The Texas governor went out of his way to stress that this wasn’t a shelter in place order — the kind that the governors of California and New York have since issued — but if the spread of the disease can’t be stopped, it’s hard to see that not becoming an inevitability.
Texans are an independent bunch — perhaps even more so than your average American — and there are a lot of people still out and about without paying much heed to the social distancing and other guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control.
Some of that are younger people who feel immune to the consequences, not recognizing or not caring about those who they are jeopardizing.
Some of that are people who refuse to acknowledge the danger spelled out by medical and scientific professionals at every level of government across the world.
Every Texan must pull their weight. A failure to do so just creates another patchwork affair that will ultimately fall short. We can’t afford that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.