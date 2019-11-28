Today is a day of family, food and football for many. For many it is also a day of prayer and reflection.
Around many tables, before the eating begins, it’s customary for people to take a moment to talk about what they’re thankful for, either overall or from over the last year.
Before our recent potluck Thanksgiving meal at the Herald-Zeitung, the newspaper staff did the same.
Many people mentioned their health, their families and for the opportunities that come with working at a newspaper.
That last one is significant.
We have an opportunity each day to shine a spotlight on the challenges that New Braunfels faces — whether it’s transportation infrastructure or affordable housing.
We also have chance to turn a spotlight on the great people in this city who are tackling some of those challenges and the tireless volunteers who give their time and skills in hope of making New Braunfels a better place to live and work for everyone.
All of us are blessed to call this area of Texas home. From its beautiful winding rivers, the gorgeous view of Canyon Lake, and the tree covered climbs that mark the start of the Texas Hill Country, there is so much to see.
We are blessed to live in a town that draws so many from around the world who want to get a glimpse of what we live with each day.
We are blessed to have the restaurants and retail and other amenities that we do — many of them here because of those crowds, but that remain even after the crowds are gone for the season.
We are blessed to live in a community that cares, and we are blessed to work at a newspaper with readers who care.
For that we are thankful.
