In celebration of the city’s 175th anniversary, two highway signs that help capture the spirit of New Braunfels and tell folks they are entering the city were installed along Interstate 35. MIKALA COMPTON | Herald-Zeitung
Preparations for New Braunfels’ 175th anniversary began well before 2020. In 2016, a committee was formed to plan and manage the multitude of commemorations of the year.
After much discussion, the group agreed New Braunfels should have highway gateway signs that reflect the community as the celebration’s signature project. In true New Braunfels fashion, the monuments are beautiful and rival any to be found on I-35. Next, the group created a list of events and celebrations worthy of the occasion, decided to sell commemorative merchandise, and produce a coffee table book full of history and “then and now” photos (limited quantities still available for purchase at the chamber offices).
