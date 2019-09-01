This shooting in El Paso and then 12 hours another shooting in Ohio. Different motives but different coverage from the AP and network news.
When we start putting God or a higher power in the picture it will not remain the same. When authority is in classrooms, the authority of the police, and respect for each of these positions and lastly the respect for the President of the United States.
I disliked it totally when President Obama was in the office but I did not write or say evil about him. In my opinion he had the most corrupt administration and now I believe that he and his cabinet tried to overthrow an elected president.
How you respond to loss defines your character. I mention this as I remember Mrs. Clinton berating Mr. Trump when he said he wasn’t sure what he would do when the results of the voters came in.
I don’t like how you lower praying when you mention that the prayerful Democrat South was hanging people of color for no reason but that was their KKK law for the South. We have brought the change when the Republicans made the laws for the Emancipation Proclamation to be enforced. This should have been enforced after the Civil War in 1865. It did not occur until 1964. This is why all Confederate statues are removed or destroyed. The Democrats want all knowledge of the history of the deep South removed so their participation in this way of living is no longer there for people to see and question the long history of hate and who was enforcing this hate. Fake news and media talk shows are enforcing the evil that stalks us. There was a incident at the Marketplace Shopping Center on Tuesday, Aug. 7, that had Facebook repeating of false (fake) talk of an active shooter that caused unnecessary fear of the shares coming from Facebook. A statement from NBPD said that when false and misleading information is posted and then spread as it was during this incident, it can became an outright dangerous problem.
Like President Trump said to try a new thing what could it hurt?
Betty Clifford,
New Braunfels
(1) comment
I have no idea what this letter-writer is trying to say other than to demonize former President Obama and Democrats.
