Earlier in the week, the Herald-Zeitung said that the 175th celebration should go forward if it was possible to do so safely, but that officials should be willing to change if conditions warrant.
Those conditions quickly unfolded. By Thursday it seemed like it was only a matter of time as major events and entire sports leagues shut their doors.
By Friday afternoon it was offiicial, many of the March events celebrating the city’s founding — including the Founder’s Day Parade, gala and fireworks — would have to wait until the coronavirus danger had receded.
San Antonio’s Fiesta celebration is also making a similar move to the autumn in hopes that people will be able to celebrate safely.
Schlitterbahn, too, was making the call to close for the rest of the month.
There’s little question that more cancellations and delays are inevitable in the days ahead as people rightfully put safety first.
A situation that requires people to distance themselves from others isn’t compatible with gathering together for any kind of celebration or event.
The best thing that people can do is to heed the warnings and advice of medical professionals. Don’t believe the falsehoods about this being the same as the flu or a hoax.
Texas declared a state of emergency on Friday morning and the United States declared its own state of emergency on Friday afternoon.
That doesn’t mean that people should panic, but it does mean that people should take this seriously and act accordingly. If you’re young and healthy you will likely recover, but that doesn’t mean that everyone you will encounter will be young and healthy. Be safe not only for yourself, but be safe for the sake of others who aren’t so lucky.
Do that and we can all celebrate when all these events come back round.
