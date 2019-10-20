American families want to know where the bribe money is and is there anything GOOD coming out of this hurtful greed, perpetuated against bright students whose lives have been permanently handicapped, dreams destroyed and faith in “the system” disillusioned?
Is there any closure for the rejected students, their families and all of America, forever scarred by this callous, purely selfish action?
At least, since the punishment of the guilty parents and their unqualified children does not begin to meet the bar of justice, tell us what use can the bribe money serve?
Catherine S. Howard,
New Braunfels
