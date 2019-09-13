I met with State Senator Donna Campbell’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Jon Oliver, in May of 2018 to discuss potential ways to reduce gun violence in Texas. At the meeting in Senator Campbell’s capitol office we specifically discussed passing a state law that mandates private gun sales in Texas undergo a background check.
I was told that in Senator Campbell’s view that would be seen as too restrictive a requirement on a constitutional right.
Here we are now 16 months later with a case where a background check on a private sale would have saved the lives of seven Texans and prevented the injury of countless others.
Senator Campbell, your prayers, no matter how sincere, will not act as a magical shield against a shooter’s bullets nor will they aid me should I be bleeding out at the scene of a future mass shooting in Texas.
Senator Campbell, simply put: your complacency is killing us.
Either get on the right side of history or you will be voted out come your reelection.
Michael Clarke,
San Marcos
