From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
Growth is the story of New Braunfels over the last decade and a key part of dealing with that growth means dealing with transportation.
The Herald-Zeitung writes a lot about transportation both on its front page and its opinion page — including yesterday.
But while a lot of people like to complain about it, there were some locals who did more than that recently at four public meetings of the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Several dozen area residents turned out at the New Braunfels Civic/Convention Center to provide input into its Transportation Improvement Program, a short-range update covering fiscal years 2021-24.
Letters to the editor and guest columns are fine and good, but those who spent time talking with the decision makers in an environment like this are the ones who are really taking advantage of their opportunities.
If you want to help the United Way and all of the organizations that it helps — and have a good time while you’re doing it — then this weekend is for you.
The 33rd Gruene Music & Wine Fest kicked off on Thursday and continues this weekend and the event is the United Way of Comal County’s single largest fundraiser — raising more than $150,000 last year.
What began as a one-day music festival in 1986 has grown to take up four days and drawing in big names in music.
Ticket options start at $15. For more information about performers or to buy tickets, visit gruenemusicandwinefest.org.
There’s a host of nonprofits across New Braunfels and Comal County who benefit from funding through the United Way, so if you’re looking for a good way to spend your weekend, and help others in the process, you’ve found it.
