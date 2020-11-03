As someone who has lost a loved one with Alzheimer’s and other related dementia, I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families across America.
While not often discussed, elder abuse is a serious issue, and even more so for those living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia who aren’t always able to clearly communicate their thoughts. The trauma of elder abuse can result in premature death, the deterioration of physical and psychological health, destruction of social and familial ties, devastating financial loss, and more.
