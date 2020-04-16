The Christian charity Samaritan’s Purse, headed by Franklin Graham, has set up a 68-bed hospital staffed with 60 medical volunteers in New York City to assist the city in the current pandemic.
The charity has been attacked by Leftists as “vicious” toward gay or transgender people. They questioned the city’s acceptance of aid from “bigots,” and alleged that the charity would not treat every patient with dignity and respect.
Essentially, there was a call to shun aid from Samaritan’s Purse.
The logical conclusion of this position is that it would be better to do without critically needed medical assistance than accept this offer.
I wonder if these critics understand the parable of the Good Samaritan and Jesus’ instruction to love your neighbor. They could not honestly attack a charity named Samaritan’s Purse if they did. Assuming they do not, some enlightenment is in order.
The story is in Luke 10: 25-37. A man asks Jesus what he must do to have eternal life. Jesus tells him the “big two” (as I like to call them): Love God and love your neighbor as yourself. But, as with most journalists, there was a follow-up: Well, who is my neighbor? Jesus didn’t answer directly. He told a story. In that story Franklin Graham found the perfect name to characterize his organization.
Jesus said that a man was badly beaten, robbed and left for dead on the side of the road. A priest and a Levite came by, but, rather than help, they passed by on the far side of the road.
A Samaritan came by and stopped, gave aid and put the man up at an inn.
He later came by and paid for the room and board with a promise to pay any extra when he came back through. Jesus knew the questioner was aware of some facts. The priest and Levite were esteemed members of the Jewish religious community. There was a long-standing enmity between Jews and Samaritans. It was basically a tribal and religious conflict like the one between Sunni and Shia Muslims. With all this in mind, Jesus asked, who was the victim’s neighbor?
Well, the answer was obvious. Jesus then admonished the man to be like the Good Samaritan if he wanted live eternal.
The Samaritan’s Purse is a symbol of giving your time, talents and treasure to help someone the hurt and suffering regardless of who or what they are. Jesus made this point at another time by noting that everyone cares for their own children. Doing so does not exemplify the Christian duty to love your neighbor. But what the Good Samaritan did sure does.
I ask that those critics of Samaritan’s Purse reexamine their criticisms in light of this information.
I am sure that all those Christian volunteers serving at the epicenter of this viral pestilence see every single patient as their neighbor. What they believe regarding his sins is irrelevant. They would probably tell you that all have sinned and fallen short.
They are not there to judge but to be a good neighbor.
