From recognizing community helpers to helping community organizations do even more good, the last seven days have seen New Braunfelsers pushing to make the city better than ever.
•••••
The Wurstfest fire’s cost is still being tallied, but the price to clean up and rebuild will no doubt be substantial — particularly for those nonprofits that still had items and inventory in the Marktplatz when it went up in flames.
Already there are people stepping up to assist those groups, including musician Wade Bowen and the New Braunfels Downtown Association.
Proceeds from a concession stand operated by the association near the stage of Bowen’s show on Thursday night will be donated to those organizations that lost their fundraising booths in the fire.
There will undoubtedly be many more opportunities to help those groups that suffered losses in the fire. New Braunfels will be there to help.
•••••
We don’t want to think about emergencies and some of the worst things that can happen — particularly during the holidays.
But there are people who always have to be thinking about the worst outcomes in order to protect us from them.
Their names and faces typically only make the newspaper after those “worsts” have happened, but the hard work that they put in never stops.
In New Braunfels that duty falls to Andy Cardiel and the rest of city’s Office of Emergency Management.
Cardiel says the work his team does is invisible, but important, and he’s right.
Whether its Mother Nature dishing out her worst — which in this area of the state often means flooding — or the type of tragedy that unfolds as the result of something human, it’s important to have people prepared, trained and ready to act quickly when seconds matter.
New Braunfels has just that.
